KCCA councillors granted bail after spending four days in Kitalya and Kigo prisons.

The five KCCA councillors are part of a group of 14 councillors who were arrested in Kampala last week as they walked to meet vendors who had been evicted from the streets. Among those released today are four female councillors and Gaddafi Nasur who told the court that she had been assaulted by the police during the arrest. They were charged with inciting members of the Public to riot against KCCA enforcement officials who were removing vendors off the streets of Kampala City. The five have been released on a cash bail of 500,000 shillings each. Grade one magistrate Sanula Namboozo said she was allowing bail for women councillors who need to take care of their children.