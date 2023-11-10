KCCA contributes 10 million shillings to Kyabazinga's Royal wedding

The political wing of KCCA has donated 10 million shillings towards the royal wedding of the Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Nadiope Gabula IV, and Ms. Jovia Mutesi. Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, presenting the contribution to the Katuukiro of Busoga, Dr. Joseph Muvawala, emphasized the significance of the Busoga Kingdom's subjects to Kampala's growth. KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka, a member of the royal wedding organizing committee,