KCCA cleaners still unpaid despite parliament's directive

About a month ago, dozens of city cleaners from Kampala Capital City Authority protested to Parliament about unpaid wages, dating back to December. The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, tasked the KCCA to ensure these cleaners are paid by Wednesday, March 06, 2024. Nearly a month later, they are still unpaid. So, Rita Kanya sought to find out how they are coping.