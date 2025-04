Kashari Residents describe the late Maj. Kazoora as a true democrat

Leaders and the community in Rutooma village, Bwizibwera ward, Kashari county in Mbarara district have expressed grief over the passing of former MP John Bashaija Kazoora. The family says Kazoora passed on at around 3:00 pm from sleep after lunch and was found dead asleep in his home in Kampala. The deceased was also a retired NRA bush fighter and author.