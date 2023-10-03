Kasese prepares to receive Rwenzururu king

As Kasese awaits the grand return of King Charles Wesley Mumbere to his Kingdom, the cultural leader of the Obusinga bwa Rwenzururu has seen his royal guards replaced with regular UPDF soldiers. According to the Kasese RDC, Joe Walusimbi, this follows an agreement between the government and officials of the Obusinga bwa Rwenzururu. Meanwhile, preparations for the King’s homecoming are in high gear with cultural officials working tirelessly round the clock to give their leader a befitting cultural welcome.