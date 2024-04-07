Kanungu residents team up to conserve Queen Elizabeth National Park environment

The residents of Kanungu have joined a campaign to protect and conserve the environment in and around Queen Elizabeth National Park. The residents of Katungulu, Matanda, and Ishasha, in partnership with Save Wildlife Uganda and the Uganda Wildlife Authority, teamed up to collect plastic bottles and polythene bags littered in and around the park. According to wildlife conservationists, this initiative will mitigate the effects of climate change and conserve wildlife.