Kamwenge residents raise funds for community health facility

Following a prolonged period of inadequate health services, residents from at least four villages—Kagada 1, Kagada 2, Kahindo, and Nyabugaara in Kahunge Sub-county, Kamwenge District—have constructed a health facility in their area and are calling on the government to provide drugs and health workers. Previously, residents had to trek over 10 kilometers to reach Kiyagara Health Center III, which was exhausting.