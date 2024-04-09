Kampala traders seek meeting with President Museveni to address VAT challenges

Kampala traders, who subscribe to The Federation of Uganda Traders Association (FUTA), say they plan to meet President Museveni on Friday this week. During this meeting, the traders hope to address the challenges hindering them from paying the 18% VAT levied on every sold commodity. In a closed-door meeting between the traders' leadership and State House officials, it was agreed that the traders would meet the president, thus lifting their standoff.