Kampala SACCOs' leaders appeal to be considered for relief

Leaders of 50 SACCOs from the greater Kampala Metropolitan area today gathered at Old Kampala Primary School, where they expressed their grievances to central division mayor Salim Uhuru. The Sacco leaders say they were left out of planning for the EMYOOGA funds, and want support following the troubles experienced during the Covid-19 lockdown. They also want Microfinance minister Haruna Kasoro to take up their appeal. In response, Salim Uhuru promised to help them meet the minister and other concerned parties, to ensure they are included among beneficiaries of the Emyoga funds programme, as well as the Parish Model programme, due to start next week.