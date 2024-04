Kampala police alerts public on uniformed crime gangs

Kampala Police are on the lookout for gangs of thugs wearing uniforms similar to those donned by its anti-terrorism unit to commit crimes. According to Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, these thugs even wear police ranks to confuse the public. He cited some members of the NUP as some of those behind this practice. However, Enanga says those behind this practice will be arrested and prosecuted.