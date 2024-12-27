Kampala leaders weigh in on task ahead for new KCCA leadership

A day after the president's office announced the appointment of the new KCCA Executive Director, Sharifah Buzeki, and her Deputy, Benon Kinene, city residents have expressed anxiety about whether they will meet the tasks ahead of them. A section of Kampala dwellers and leaders are particularly concerned about the growing piles of garbage in the city, as well as the poor state of roads and trade order. RAYMOND TAMALE has been gathering their views.