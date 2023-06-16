Judiciary starts move to end HIV/AIDS

The Judiciary in Uganda has intensified its actions to combat the spread of HIV/AIDS as the country strives to implement the presidential fast-track initiative to end the disease by 2030. During a judicial health awareness camp held at Mukono High Court, Amos Kwizera, the Judicial Registrar Inspectorate, revealed that the judiciary has formulated a comprehensive policy to guide their efforts in mitigating the impact of HIV/AIDS by 2030, both within the judicial system and among their clients.