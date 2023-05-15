Judiciary driver arrested after audio complaint about poor pay; Judiciary spokesperson responds

The driver attached to the Judiciary who released an audio recording complaining about the poor pay and indicated that he could cause a tragic incident as a result of the stress he was living with, has been arrested. Police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, Luke Owoyesigyire, confirms the arrest of Stanley Kisambira who is currently being detained at the Central Police Station in Kampala. However, as Ali Mivule reports, Judiciary Spokesperson Jameson Karemani, acknowledges the inadequate pay extended to drivers but emphasizes that allowances for all non-judicial staff including drivers were enhanced this year to facilitate them while on duty to about 1 million shillings monthly on top of their salary of 235,000 shillings.