Jackson Atima petitions EALA for better roads and business rights

Jackson Atima, the West Nile region whip, has petitioned the East African Legislative Assembly on behalf of the citizens of Uganda who are working and doing business within the East African region. He is urging their respective governments to create a suitable road network that would promote trade in the region. The petitioner also wants EAC member states to address lawlessness and the mistreatment of business people at immigration points and revenue checkpoints, among other issues.