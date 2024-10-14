IUIU students call for independent arbiter into sexual harrassment

University students are calling for an independent committee to counsel students facing sexual harassment challenges. According to student representatives, most of the students who face sexual harassment, especially by the university leadership, do not report their cases for fear of reprisal by the perpetrators. The call came as several students gathered at an Islamic University in Uganda, where they say this leads some of them to mental health issues, which affect their studies.