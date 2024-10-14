Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Katanga trial: Step sister quizzed over 3 police statements
  • 2 National Low-income patients suffer as drug stockouts persist in govt units
  • 3 National Government lacks funds to support new cities, says minister
  • 4 National Govt to promote 180 caretaker school heads
  • 5 National Online affair with Shs400m benefit ends in court battle