Eviction of nomadic herdsmen in Pakwach resumes amid strict enforcement

The eviction of nomadic herdsmen, commonly known as Balaalo, which began yesterday in Pakwach District, is progressing well. Security officers overseeing the operation say no one will be spared as long as they are illegally grazing their animals in the area. The exercise, which started last year, was briefly suspended following an outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease. Rashul Adidi, who is monitoring the operation, has the details.