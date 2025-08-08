High Court dismisses Besigye, Lutale bail application for second time

The High Court in Kampala has, for the second time, dismissed the bail application of opposition politician Dr. Kizza Besigye and his aide, Hajji Obed Lutale. The two are facing charges of treason and misprision of treason. The court ruled that the duo cannot be released on mandatory bail because they have not yet spent the constitutionally required 180 days on remand before being committed to the High Court. Delivering his ruling earlier today via email, Justice Emmanuel Baguma rejected the defence’s argument that the remand period should be calculated from November 20, 2024 — the date the pair were first detained by the General Court Martial.