New garbage disposal framework awaits Cabinet approval
A new multi-sectoral garbage disposal framework is awaiting Cabinet approval before it can be formally adopted and implemented by the appropriate bodies.
The framework was developed in the aftermath of last year’s Kiteezi landfill collapse, which claimed dozens of lives. According to officials from the Ministry of Local Government, the document contains long-term and effective solutions to ensure that garbage collection, disposal, and management do not compromise public health in Uganda.