UPDF issues tough warning ahead of 2026 elections

“We are ready to crush anyone who attempts to incite or engage in violence during the 2026 general elections.” That is the warning from the leadership of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) to the general public and politicians, as the country enters the electioneering period. The strong statement comes in response to pockets of violence recorded during the recent National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries. UPDF spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Felix Kulayigye, delivered the warning, emphasizing the army’s readiness to maintain peace and order throughout the electoral process. NTV’s Sudhir Byaruhanga reports.