Internal staff conflicts in government agencies a challenge to service delivery - IGG

The Inspectorate of Government has expressed concern about the increasing internal conflicts among staff within government ministries, departments, and agencies. During the International Ombuds Day dialogue in Kampala, the Deputy Inspector General of Government, Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, stated that these conflicts are undermining service delivery and fostering corruption. She emphasized that without cohesion and unity, the implementation of various programs becomes frustrating.