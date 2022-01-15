INCOME GENERATION: Vice president commends church over initiative

Vice president Jessica Alupo yesterday commissioned Church projects in Mbarara city and Isingiro district. The Commissioned projects include a millennium Sacco with a share capital of 2billion shillings, over 6 billion savings commercial building and a school of nursing and health sciences. The projects initiated by Ankole diocese aim at improving the social welfare and economic development of the people in the area. According to Alupo, these projects will help the church to meet its outstanding needs and pledged that government will also continue supporting religious institutions in such an effort targeting to transform the people in the country. In his remarks, Bishop Dr. Sheldon Mwesigwa of Ankole Diocese appealed to government to fulfill presidential pledges to the diocesan projects in 2011 when he visited the area.