Hoima officials call for more teachers due to the new curriculum

Authorities in Hoima City have recommended to the central government that more teachers be recruited to implement the new education curriculum. The government rolled out the new lower secondary education curriculum in February 2020, aiming to meet learners' needs, particularly in terms of skills training and enhancement. Johnson Kusiima Baingana, the Hoima City Education Officer, says that the city does not have enough teachers to effectively implement the new curriculum, and several schools still have vacancies that have not been filled by the government.