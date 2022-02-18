Health ministry notes COVID-19 infection rates are falling

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that Uganda is now fully out of the third wave of COVID 19. According to the Health Minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, this has been evidenced by the falling rates of positive cases in the country with statistics showing that cases fell from 29,884 registered between December 2021 and 17th January 2022 to 3,870 cases registered in the last 30 days. Dr Aceng also notes that the positivity rate has also consistently remained below 5% for the last two weeks. With such results, the health ministry has revised some of the covid19 protocols including temporarily suspending the testing on arrival at the airport.