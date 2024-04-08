Health Ministry extends Yellow Fever vaccination Programme until April 14th

The government has formally extended the Yellow fever vaccination exercise until April 14th. The exercise, originally scheduled to end today, covers 53 districts across the country. According to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine, the exercise will continue in various schools, with parents required to present proof that their children have been vaccinated against the 14 immunizable diseases. NOBERT ATUKUNDA has more in this report.