HEALTH FOCUS: How Uganda fares in effort to ease life for PWDs

Worldwide, fifteen per cent of 15% of the world’s population or one billion people live with some form of disability. In Uganda, 12.4% of the population lives with some form of disability. Disability is a major public health concern because it impairs the productivity of a population. Almost everyone will be temporarily or permanently impaired at some point in life. Despite this, few countries have adequate mechanisms in place to respond fully to the needs of people with disabilities. This year, global leaders want leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world. The annual event is commemorated on the 3rd of December.