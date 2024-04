Green Hill marks 30 years: School heads want children trained domestic work

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, has urged parents to engage their children in domestic work during the forthcoming school holiday. Archbishop Kaziimba's call came during celebrations to mark 30 years of Greenhill Schools in Uganda. He emphasized that children should first demonstrate their skills in the home with their parents before they can be introduced to the world out there.