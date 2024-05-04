South Sudan empowers refugee learners

The South Sudan government has embarked on a campaign to empower refugees academically with the aim of attracting them back to develop their country, at the end of their studies. According to the South Sudan education attaché Lual Akol Nhial, the development has seen partners secure bursaries that will help realize. The South Sudan embassy is currently running a new bursary scheme for master’s degrees for refugees, coded James Aryam scholarship program, in memory of the late James Aryam, the former Executive Director for Windle International Uganda sponsored by the Windle Trust International.