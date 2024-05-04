I&M Bank on how it is making it in a volatile economy|STUDIO INTERVIEW

Uganda’s I&M bank’s net profit for the twelve months to December 2023 grew by 105% to Shs 11.5 billion, an increase of 5.9 billion shillings. This is the second consecutive year the bank has posted profits since I&M Group Plc acquired Orient Bank in 2021. However, questions are being asked as to how the bank has managed this feat in an increasingly hostile economy. To help us understand what happened, we have the Bank's Chief Executive Officer - ROBIN BAIRSTOW.