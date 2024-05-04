Hoima leaders tip locals on use of data from enumerators

Hoima City Authorities have tipped local some people against providing misleading information to enumerators during the forthcoming National Population Census. The area leaders are also concerned that some unscrupulous locals have been telling lies about how the information sourced out of the census will be used. Some are reportedly claiming the data is intended to inform a future decision by the government to increase taxes. However, local leaders say they have deployed appropriately to beat back any insecurity and threats to the Census process.