Police probe iron bar attack that claimed one life

Police in Apac District are investigating the death of a 53-year-old man who was allegedly struck by assailants wielding iron bars yesterday in an attack linked to a land dispute with his sister. Felix Ogwal, a resident of Aringo-yat Village in Akokoro Parish, Apac District, was waylaid on Thursday around 9 p.m. while returning from the trading center to his home. He was hit on the head several times with a blunt object. Although residents rushed him to a private clinic at Aluga Trading Centre for medical attention, he unfortunately passed away upon arrival. Police from Apac Central Police Station, under the command of Rogers Kapere, rushed to the scene and commenced investigations into the murder.