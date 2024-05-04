UPDF blows up suspect explosive in Kawempe division

Security operatives detonated an improvised explosive device this morning at a house in Kwata zone, Komamboga, Kawempe division. The army reported the discovery of four improvised explosive devices, along with bullets and magazines. Residents noted several men searching for rental houses in the area, raising suspicions. Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye, UPDF Director of Defence Public Information, stated they suspect the residents to be ADF rebels from various parts of the country.