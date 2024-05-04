UBTEB calls for integrity, investment in assessors

The UBTEB Executive Secretary Onesmus Oyesigye has emphasized the importance of Integrity among Assessors of Technical and Vocation training students. He was opening a week-long seventh-phase training for assessors from across the country held at Luyanzi Institute of Technology in Bweyogerere that attracted over 100 participants. The board has a target of training 1,000 assessors across the country and so far over 761 have completed their instructions.