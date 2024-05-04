NARO signs deal with Rwenzururu to boost agriculture

The National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kingdom of Rwenzururu to promote transformational agriculture. The partnership is a strategic alliance focused on enhancing the dissemination and adoption of technologies, innovations, and management practices generated by NARO to improve the livelihoods of the communities in Rwenzori Region. During the signing the Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere and the Director General of NARO Dr. Yona Baguma, agreed that the move would foster increased agricultural support to the locals in the future.