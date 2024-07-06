Government to rehabilitate dams in four Karamoja districts

The Minister of Water and Environment has begun the rehabilitation of four water dams in Moroto, Kaabong, Napak, and Nakapiripirit in the Karamoja subregion. Many of the water systems at the dams in these areas have been vandalized, and several dams have dried up. Local leaders in Karamoja are demanding that the government construct more dams to reduce the long distances that animals must walk in search of water. They also revealed that their animals are exposed to cattle raiders during these long walks. The dams provide water for both animals and people, especially during the dry season.