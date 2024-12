Government pleased with progress of Karuma bridge works

Roads State Minister Musa Ecweru has confirmed that the Karuma Bridge will officially be opened to traffic after undergoing three months of major repairs. The bridge, constructed in 1963, developed large cracks, prompting the government to close it completely to prevent accidents. Mid last year, a lorry plunged into the River Nile after crashing into the bridge, killing three people, including a woman who had just secured a lift.