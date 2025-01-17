Government asked to popularise new curriculum in rural areas

The government has been urged to increase the sensitization of the benefits of the lower secondary school curriculum, in a bid to support its dissemination and appreciation in schools across the country. The recommendation is contained in a Master's degree thesis by Nation Media Group Journalist Damalie Mukhaye, who received her degree from Makerere University today, as the institution brought down the curtains on the 75th graduation ceremonies. Mukhaye, who received a Masters' degree in Strategic Communication, was one of the 13,658 graduands who received their qualifications today.