Gov’t urges Turkiye to start UPDF factory in Uganda

Defence Minister Jacob Marksons Oboth has urged Türkiye to consider establishing a manufacturing hub for defence industries in Uganda as a way of leveraging its strategic position in Africa to replicate Türkiye's roles in Asia and Europe. The call came as the minister hosted a delegation of officials from the Turkish government. Uganda has a longstanding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and defence cooperation agreement with Türkiye, which dates back to 2016. The deals allow for technology transfer, research, and training.