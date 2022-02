Gov’t gives Elegu traders temporary market land

Amuru Local Government has provided land to traders in Elegu, days after their market burnt down. Elegu LC1 Chairperson Kassim Akule says they are working towards finding a permanent solution to the rampant market fires in the area. However, on Sunday authorities stopped some traders from constructing new stalls on grounds that the physical planner must first survey the land. Last week’s fire incident destroyed property worth millions of shillings.