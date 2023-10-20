Gov’t chief whip Hamson Obua addresses NUP concerns

The government chief whip Denis Hamson Obua has dismissed reports that Uganda may have descended to a point where the population are living in fear of state persecution. Obua’s defense arose from the NUP party's insistence that one of their members John Bosco Kibalama is still missing from 2019. The Uganda Human Rights Commission reported that Kibalama's wife declined to provide information on his disappearance. Dissatisfaction over what they call the failure of the government to provide accountability for several missing persons has caused the opposition to walk out of parliament four times in the space of two weeks. Our parliamentary reporter Jackson Onyango sat down with Obua to discuss this matter and more. But also if they are not bothered by the absence of the opposition in the house.