FY 2024/25 budget: Finance Ministry tables budget estimates of Shs 58.3b

The Ministry of Finance Presents 58.340 Trillion Shillings Budget Estimates for 2024/2025 to Parliament. Focus on Peace, Security, Road Maintenance, Rail Construction, and Agriculture Investment. Speaker Anita Among Raises Concerns Over 50% Reduction in Parliament Commission's Budget, Warning of Potential Salary Payment Issues. Juma Kirya Reports from Today's Plenary.