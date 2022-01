Fuel prices remain high despite government measures

Fuel prices are still high even after prime minister Robinah Nabbanja warned dealers not to exceed 5,000 shillings a litre. Raymond Tamale reports that fuel stations are selling at between 4,999 and 6,000 shillings for a litre of petrol. The scarcity of fuel has been attributed to a protest by drivers over the mandatory testing for Covid-19 at the border which has since been lifted.