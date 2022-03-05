FROM SLUMS TO BAKERY: Tracking a woman’s road to emancipation

On the cusp of International Women’s day, there are still a number of challenges that are still plaguing the welfare of women in the country. Chief among these are poverty and unemployment, especially among youth, which have, in turn, held them back from fully participating in nation-building. We bring you the story of Joan Namuleme, one of several young women in the country who are trying to change the status quo, by taking advantage of the hands-on skilling opportunities on offer.