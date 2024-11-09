Fort Portal hospital faces delays due to Radiologist shortage

Authorities at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital have raised concerns about the lack of specialized personnel, particularly radiologists, to interpret CT scan results, despite the recent installation of a functional CT scanner. The head of the radiology unit, John Mali, says that the absence of a radiologist has forced patients to wait longer for their results, as CT scan images must be sent to Mulago National Referral Hospital for interpretation, delaying diagnosis and treatment.