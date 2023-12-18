Former Speakers receive new cars from Speaker Among

Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has handed over five brand new Land Cruisers to the former speakers of the August House. Among the beneficiaries is former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, who also served as a former speaker of parliament from 2001 to 2011. The first national vice-chairman of the NRM, Moses Kigongo, who served as the vice-chairman of NRC, and Edward Rugumayo were also present to receive their vehicles. Former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga also received a car, although she did not attend the handover event. The former speakers will receive brand-new vehicles every 5 years, and taxpayers are responsible for the maintenance of the vehicles. The beneficiaries will recruit their own drivers, who shall be paid by parliament.