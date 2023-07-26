Former LRA combatants repatriated from CAR receive support for reintegration in Uganda

The Amnesty Commission says that a group of former combatants of the Lords Resistance Army (LRA) who were recently repatriated from the Central African Republic with their families are being debriefed before they are taken to Migyera in Nakasongola district. Amnesty Commission's Chief Legal Advisor Nathan Twino told NTV that the former rebels will receive psycho-social support before they are reintegrated into the communities in Northern Uganda. Twino revealed that so far, over 28,000 former LRA combatants and their families have been repatriated. Sudhir Byaruhanga with this story.