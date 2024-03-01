Former LOP refuses to step down as commissioner

Mathias Mpuuga, the member of parliament Nyendo-Mukungwe says he will not follow what he called a cowardly call for him to resign as parliamentary commissioner. He was upset that the call is based on spite and deliberate misrepresentation for mischievous reasons. The statement, issued by the Mpuuga, following the letter issued by his National Unity Platform party, advising him to step down over what they called his irregular acceptance of 500 million shilling gratuity, also labeled a service award. Meanwhile parliament has dismissed claims that the award to Mpuuga amounted to a bribe, insisting that this was a form gratuity.