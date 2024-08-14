Fish dealers are accused of using illegal fishing gear

Fishermen dealing in Silverfish at Lake Albert in Kikuube and Hoima Districts have demonstrated after their activities were stopped by the government. They allege that they have spent five months without working and have nothing to depend on since fishing is their main source of livelihood. Government through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries banned the fishing of silverfish on grounds that that fishermen were depleting the lake and also using illegal fishing gear. The Minister of State for Fisheries, Hellen Adoa, recently announced an immediate stop to the use of the hurry-up fishing method and urged all concerned agencies to enforce the measure.