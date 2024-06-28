Finance ministry says; alarm for Appropriations Bill not needed

Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi has indicated that the President elected to return the Appropriations Bill to parliament for clarification on some clauses after it emerged that some issues may not have been agreed upon between the legislature and the executive. However, Ggoobi has assured the public that the late re-consideration of the Appropriations Bill, will not negatively impact the operations of the budget in the new year. The bill is usually passed ahead of the start of the financial year, which starts on July 1.