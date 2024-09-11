Finance Minister urges budgetary preparations for 5 new cities

Five more cities are set to be operationalized effective July 1st, 2025, provided the Central Government goes ahead to implement a resolution of Parliament passed in the 2020/2021 Financial Year. While addressing the National Budget Conference, the Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija, urged the authorities in the cities to be created to set aside funds for the new administrative units allocated in the next financial year's budget. This decision will, if effected, bring the number of cities in the country to 16 including the Capital City of Kampala.