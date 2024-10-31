FDC supporters who were arrested in Kenya released

Thirty six supporters of the Katonga Road faction of the Forum for Democratic Change who were arrested in Kisumu, Kenya in July, 2024 and later charged with terrorism in Uganda have been granted bail pending the hearing of the case. Justice Susan Okalany of the International Crimes Division of the High Court released them on a cash bail of Shs 2 million each and Shs50 million non-cash for each surety. Their lawyer Eria Lukwago presented 72 sureties including former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye