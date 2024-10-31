Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Coronation unlikely as high court annuls election of rival Lango chiefs
  • 2 World Death toll in Spain floods tops 155, close to Europe's worst this century
  • 3 National Lango leadership dispute: Key issues as court decides on Thursday
  • 4 National Hoima court remands 70-year-old man over disputed land
  • 5 World Why we may not know the winner of the US presidential election on November 5